St. Patrick senior signs with Southwest Mississippi CC to play soccer

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - In front of a small crowd of friends, family and classmates, St. Patrick senior Ryan Adderholdt took the next step in his playing career, signing to play collegiate soccer with Southwest Mississippi Community College.
“Southwest was just the best option for me to continue my career," Adderholdt said. "They had a really good season last year, made it all the way to the finals. I just think I’ll be a good fit for them to carry on my career.”
According to MaxPreps, Adderholdt scored ten goals in his senior season, the third-highest total on the Fighting Irish.
