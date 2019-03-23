Pascagoula-Gautier School District holds teacher job fair

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is looking to add some fresh faces to its team as the district hosted a recruitment fair Saturday for prospective teachers.
Applicants were able to meet with administrators and teachers from all 19 of the districts schools.
School officials say the fair gives them a competitive edge against other districts.
“We’re all in competition for the few graduates that there are for education, so we want to make sure that they see what Pascagoula-Gautier has to offer,” said Belinda Dammen, assistant superintendent of elementary education.
“It provides us an opportunity for people to see the personality of our district," said Superintendent Wayne Rodolifich. "That we have some really dynamic people working here and we’re looking for some dynamic people to help us move children to live the life that they dream of.”
This is the second year for the recruitment fair. The superintendent said it had a great turnout with around 60 applicants coming within the first hour.
