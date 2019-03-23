Home Show offers something for everyone at Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Whether it’s remodeling your home or new construction, everything imaginable for both interior and exterior projects can be found at the 32nd annual Home Show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend.
Vendors are setting up for the two-day event that offers people a look at an array of exhibits, featuring the latest home designs.
The Home Builders Association Mississippi Coast is teaming up with Ron Meyers Productions to present The Grand Fashion Boutique with clothing and jewelry on display to offer customers even more options.
There will be something for everyone at this year’s show, and many exhibitors will be giving away door prizes at their booths.
Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m Saturday and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 per person.
