Few more clouds expected this weekend

It’s going to be a great weekend! We may see a few more clouds stream in today, but there will be a good amount of sunshine too. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. We’ll be mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 50s. Areas north of I-10 may drop into the 40s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the 70s. A cold front may bring a few showers and storms on Monday, but it doesn’t look like a complete washout. Highs will remain in the 70s. We’ll dry out and cool off on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
