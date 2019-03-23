Developers looking to bring new casino to old Margaritaville site

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi House LLC has started the process to bring the old Margaritaville casino site back to life. The Mississippi Gaming Commission’s executive director said the casino group has requested site approval for that back bay location.
“This group has been working for the last seven months, doing lots of research for this project,” said Tom Moore with the RAM Group, one of the developers linked to Biloxi House LLC. “Our developers really liked this site. They see not only a building that can be redone, but they also really enjoy the view.”
Moore could not release too many details concerning the project at this time, but he said one unique amenity developers hope to bring with Biloxi House is something partnering with “one of the largest events in the state of Mississippi.”
That is in addition to a 300-room hotel featuring junior suites, according to Moore.
“We want people to feel like they are coming home,” Moore said.
The Biloxi House project is the fourth casino development announced this year. Casinos in Bay St. Louis, Long Beach and D’Iberville are also on planning boards.
