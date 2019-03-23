Biloxi softball tournament raises funds for disabled veterans

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - It was a softball game for a good cause as military members, first responders and veterans played at MGM Park in Biloxi Saturday during the Battle of the Forces.
It doesn’t get more American than a softball game played by military men and women benefiting disabled veterans.
Jack Walker was in the U.S. Army for nine years. During a tour overseas, an IED exploded, taking one of his legs and injuring his back.
He was one of the veterans that Saturday’s tournament would directly benefit.
“I feel very honored,” Walker said.
Last year, his house burned down. He and his family moved in with his mother in Hattiesburg.
“My mom had a full house with just all of her stuff, and then we moved in, and it just makes it a little more crowded," he said.
All of the money raised from Saturday’s ticket sales will be used to build Walker a house with the modifications that will make life easier for him.
“It was definitely a blessing, and I appreciate it very much," he said.
Donations, money from raffles and other attractions at the game went to foot the bill for whatever any disabled veteran may need.
“As far as other veterans we can widen their doors, lower their cabinets, build them a wheelchair ramp, and if needed, we can build them a house as well," said Ron Labs, chairman of Armorbearers, a nonprofit that organized the event.
Walker said he was grateful for all that is being done to help veterans like himself, and he was mighty proud to step out on the field and show his support for Team Army.
“I just had to wear that army to represent the army because, you know, we are the best in the army," he said.
The goal is to have Walker’s house finished by the end of the year.
The event is scheduled to run until 9 p.m. Saturday.
