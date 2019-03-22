Trio of Long Beach soccer standouts sign letters of intent

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Five members of the 2019 5A South State Champion Long Beach boys soccer team have now signed collegiate scholarships.
An exciting day for the Bearcats on Thursday as Connor Westclarke signed with Holmes, Kai Vancourt inked his letter of intent with East Central, and Rhybert McNab made it official with Belhaven.
“Exciting day," Westclarke said. "I mean, I definitely want to keep playing in the future, even past college. (I) love the sport, love the game, just want to keep playing.”
“Feels great, because when I was little, I just always wanted to play sports in college,” said Vancourt.
The trio join teammates Carson Favre (Pearl River) and Joseph Burkett (Lakeland) in their pursuit of collegiate soccer.
“It makes my dreams come - well, our dreams come one step closer," said McNab Especially with all the hard work that we’ve put through the stress and everything, the pain. Everything, it just pays off.”
