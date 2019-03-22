Nice and dry through the first weekend of spring

We’re waking up to another cool start with morning temperatures ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 50s at the beaches. Expect a sunny and mild Friday afternoon with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Our weather stays beautiful today and this first weekend of spring thanks to dry high pressure nearby. It’ll be a little warmer for Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching the mid 70s inland. Slightly cooler water temperatures along the coast might limit daytime heating for beach areas and they may only warm to nearly 70 degrees which is pretty seasonable for late March. Next rain chance arrives mainly Monday night as a cold front approaches from the west. This will bring a cool down for the middle of next week.