New housing development planned for West Biloxi, residents voice concern

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Plans to build more than 200 new housing units surrounded by potential retail space is moving forward in West Biloxi.
The development would be built off Popp’s Ferry and Atkinson roads on what is now the property of Gregory Bertucci.
Project engineer Dennis Stieffel presented his proposal in front of the city’s planning commission Thursday.
Stieffel compares the project to River Ranch in Lafayette, Louisiana. He said the multipurpose development would be built in three phases and include high-end houses, retail space and apartments not far from the back bay.
Stieffel believes West Biloxi is prime for this type of project and believes the demand is there for the new houses.
"A lot of the property in Biloxi is encumbered by wetlands, flood zones or velocity zones," Stieffel said. "This is one of the large pieces of property left in the city that can be developed without dealing with these issues."
However, some residents living in the area are skeptical and voiced their concerns during the meeting.
Joseph Ptak is worried more housing would mean a lot of traffic cutting through his side street.
“It’s almost like rush hour traffic there all the time anyway, and you add 170 more cars just for the housing, it’s going to be unbearable,” Ptak said.
According to Stieffel, the developers plan to work with the city to prevent traffic issues related to the project.
