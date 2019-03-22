MGCCC Board of Directors votes on new campus police chief

PERKINSTON , MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Police Department has a new chief of police. Sherry Sheffield is the new top cop in Perkinston.
A lot has changed on the campuses of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College since Sherry Sheffield started on the police force 11 years ago. One thing that she said hasn’t changed is the way she interacts with the students.
“I like working with this age group. I like working on a campus in this environment because there’s a lot of interaction with the students," Sheffield said. "You get the opportunity to see several new students, and we get a whole new set of students every couple of years.”
Having just been named chief this week, Sheffield said that her promotion means that times are changing for women in law enforcement.
“It feels pretty good. I’ve been in law enforcement for over 20 years, and as the years go by you see more women in law enforcement. So I guess it’s inevitable that you’ll see more women in leadership roles," she said.
Now that Sheffield is in charge, she wants to use the relationship that she’s built with the campus administration and students to form a Community Policing Program.
“We are looking into forming a group with the resident advisers in the halls on a team task force type thing, like a committee between the police officers and those in the residence halls on what we can do for them and how they can help us," she said.
Over the years, students at MGCCC have looked to Sheffield for guidance in good times and bad. That trust is what Officer Katherine Rogers said will lead to Sheffield’s success.
“Sherry is amazing with the students. They trust her. She actually has a suicide prevention program that she is one of the board members of, and she works well with those students that are in need of those types of programs,” Rogers said. "Sherry’s an inspiration to us all. We have been praying very hard for this day and our prayers were answered. She’s our new chief and we’re pleased. "
Sheffield’s promotion was approved by the MGCCC Board of Directors earlier this week.
