Gulfport Police search for bank robber near Pass Road

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a woman who robbed a BancorpSouth location Friday morning. It happened just after 9:30am at the branch located at the corner of Pass Road and Cowan Road.
Gulfport Police released bank surveillance photos showing the woman they say walked into the bank, unarmed, and demanded money. If you recognize this woman, you’re asked to call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959.
“At 9:40am, we received an alarm call at the bank indicating an armed robbery,” Police Chief Leonard Papania said. “Officers responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses. The photo we just released, it’s an African American female. No presentation of a firearm. Just a note was passed.”
Bank tellers told the chief the woman looked like she may have had some plastic surgery done to her cheeks, saying, "they looked really enhanced.”
Chief Papania said this is still an active investigation, and officers are looking for any other witnesses, as well as checking for other surveillance video in the area.
