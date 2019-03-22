Big industry brings STEM lessons to Moss Point 5th graders

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Some Moss Point fifth graders got a hands on lesson in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) thanks to some of South Mississippi's biggest companies.
Employees from Mississippi Power, Chevron, and Ingalls visited Upper Escatawpa Elementary School Friday to show the students how what they’re learning in school can be applied in the real world.
Kim Washington, an engineer at Mississippi Power’s Plant Daniel, said they bring science lessons to life using things like a slime station, a pipe maze, or “The Green Machine.”
“The Green Machine is awesome because it tells kids about energy and how they can transform that mechanical energy into electrical energy,” Washington explained. “The biggest thing was how can we take science and make it fun and applicable to day to day applications, as well as energy.”
Washington knows first-hand how important it is to spark curiosity about STEM careers early in a child’s life.
"I know when I was younger, I kinda knew I wanted to be an engineer from the age of eight. And I knew that because my grandfather took the time to teach me different things about engineering. So what I hope to do today is really give these kids the desire and aptitude in a fun way to realize science is fun and you can make a living doing that. "
This is the third year of this event.
