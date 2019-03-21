Appeal denied for man convicted of raping, kidnapping USM student

The Supreme Court overruled a 1994 ruling, Gollot v. State, arguing that the landscape has changed since that ruling because legislation guaranteeing victims’ rights was added to the Mississippi constitution. The Mississippi Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights ensures “the fair and compassionate treatment of victims of crime, to increase the effectiveness of the criminal justice system by affording rights and considerations to the victims of a crime, and to preserve and protect victims’ rights to justice and fairness in the criminal justice system.”