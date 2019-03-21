Antonelli College closing Mississippi campuses

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Antonelli College confirmed on Thursday that they’re closing their Mississippi campuses.
Officials have notified the Commission of Proprietary Schools and College Registration, which reports the college is in good standing with the state of Mississippi.
We’re told students were notified Monday that the school will go into full “teach out” mode, meaning currently enrolled students will be allowed to finish their courses, which could take 12 to 15 months.
We’ve reached out to the Jackson campus officials for comment and are waiting on a response.
