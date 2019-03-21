WLOX Editorial: Add school supplies into the sales tax holiday

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A decade ago the state legislature gave us a two-day annual break from sales tax on clothing and shoes as long as nothing cost more than one hundred dollars. Saving that seven percent is a good thing when parents are buying clothes for students heading back to school.
But lawmakers have been hesitant to expand that sales tax exemption to school supplies. It seems they are worried about how much money they will collect for the state to spend. Other states around us have figured this out and include school supplies in the tax holiday.
There’s a bill ready to go to do the same in Mississippi. We hope our lawmakers will pass it and make the tax burden for parents a little less painful.
