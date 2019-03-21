Two arrested in connection to Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a Biloxi shooting.
Cameron M. Payton, 17, and Bertrand Antoine IV, 18, were arrested Thursday, both on one count of aggravated assault. The arrest came after an investigation into a March 9 shooting in the 1000 block of Judge Sekul Avenue.
Police said during the incident, a victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond for each suspect at $100,000. They are in custody at the Harrison County jail.
