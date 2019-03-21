State Auditor: MDOT infrastructure projects to be analyzed from top to bottom

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is going to have a large increase in their budget next year and the legislature wants to make sure the money is being well spent.
State Auditor Shad White is implementing a plan to take a look at MDOT's procedures from top to bottom. They will be talking to MDOT employees, city and county officials, and contractors to find ways to spend bridge and road money more efficiently.
White's office received bids earlier this month from auditors that specialize in analyzing infrastructure projects because the road construction business is so unique.
"I knew that we could do an okay job if we kept this in-house," said White. "I knew that we could do a much better job if we brought in outside experts to help us."
White said he expects to select a firm for the project as early as next week. The final report on MDOT will be published in December.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.