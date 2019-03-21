Police arrest suspect accused of robbing Gautier credit union last month

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - A man accused of robbing Navigator Credit Union in Gautier a month ago has been caught and is suspected of robbing at least two other banks in the Southeast.
Gautier Police said Thursday that the suspect wanted for the Feb. 23 robbery was identified as 52-year-old Clifford Randall Montague.
Montague is linked to two other bank robberies in Pace, FL, and Ellisville, MS. He was identified and arrested in Memphis, TN, after a joint investigation that involved Gautier Police Department, the FBI, and authorities in Pace and Ellisville.
Gautier Police say Montague walked into the Navigator Credit Union on Highway 90, handed the teller a note demanding money, and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.
Montague, who has an address that is unknown, was booked into the Shelby County Jail in Tennessee and is awaiting federal charges.
