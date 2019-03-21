Hancock County man returns to prison after dealing guns to gang members

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Hancock County man found guilty of selling guns to Simon City Royals gang members is going back to prison for violating his parole.
William Rex Roderick, Jr., 30, was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also ordered to pay a $5000 fine.
Roderick has previous convictions for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and transfer of controlled substances in Hancock County in 2015 and 2017. He was on parole at the time of the federal charge. During a Mississippi Department of Corrections home visit, Roderick was found in possession of ammunition.
Investigators then searched Roderick’s cell phone and found he was buying and selling firearms to known Simon City Royals gang members. ATF investigators said he had at least six firearms from December 28, 2017 through May 2018, including a .22 caliber assault rifle with two 30-round magazines.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Annette Williams.
