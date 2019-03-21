“Fresh Start Act” seeks to help ex-felons gain employment

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Center for Public Policy reports that Mississippi has the third highest incarceration rate in the United States.
But what happens with those people looking for a job after serving their time? Now there’s a bill circulating at the state capitol that could help ex-felons get employed.
Criminal justice reform is a hot topic in the capitol this session. State Representative Mark Baker of Brandon introduced House Bill 1284 also known as the “Fresh Start Act” which aims to combat ex-felons returning to a life of crime.
“It it clear to us that obviously employment is the number one precursor in the reduction of recidivism. Fresh Start is an important piece of legislation which will begin to allow individuals and open up the barriers for individuals to reintegrate back into the work force," said Baker.
The state of Mississippi requires people to have an occupational license for over 60 different professions.
Applying to become a nurse, teacher, or barber all require certification, or licensing. But according to Jameson Taylor, Vice President for police with Mississippi Center for Public Policy, ex-felons, most of the time, aren’t able to apply. According to them, a lot of fields (jobs) discredit those with criminal convictions.
“It removes red tape so that ex-offenders can get a license to work. We’re talking, for instance, a license to be a dental hygienist, a license to be a message therapist. There are all kinds of licenses out there, ranging from teaching license to nurses licenses," said Taylor.
“And we want to open the door to let ex-offenders work and turn their lives around. We’re talking about people who have stayed straight, they’ve turned their lives around, they stayed out of jail and they’ve done their time” he continued.
But if an individual were jailed for breaking the law in relation to a job they are trying to certified for, then they most likely wont get approved for the certification according to the bill.
The bill states: “No person shall be disqualified from pursuing, practicing or engaging in any occupation for which a license is required solely or in part because of a prior conviction of a crime, unless the crime for which the person was convicted directly relates to the duties and responsibilities of the licensed occupation."
Representative Baker says the bill will require all licensing commissions, boards and agencies to review crimes, or disqualifying events towards specific licenses. It removes any “unreasonable, and unrelated barriers” for ex-felons to find work. Something positive for them and their families.
“Removing barriers to employment is of paramount importance. Employment also leads to keeping the family together, stability in this regard, and it’s a major component obviously with regard to the survival of the family,” explained Baker.
Empower Mississippi is one non-profit organization that supports the bill. J. Robertson says the unemployment rates for the state are on the decline, but people who come out of prison aren’t counted in that number.
“The numbers show that in states where occupational licensing barriers are high, people are more likely to return to crime and go back to prison. So the goal of this bill is to decrease recidivism, to decrease the chances that people will return to a life crime, to help them find a job, so they don’t go back to prison," said Robertson.
The bill is seen as a second chance for people who’ve been through prison. And could be on the governor’s desk as soon as next week, according to Representative Baker.
