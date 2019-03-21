Crusaders down Mississippi College 6-1 at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS (William Carey) - William Carey University pounded out twelve hits and Caleb Danzy (JR/Pineville, La.) was stellar on the hill as the Crusaders defeated Mississippi College, 6-1 Wednesday night at MGM Park, home of the Biloxi Shuckers.
The Crusaders got things rolling in the first inning, as Kyles Bayles blasted a solo home run to left field to put Carey up 1-0. The Choctaws tied it at one in the top of second inning but WCU answered in the bottom half of the inning plating three runs to open a 4-1 advantage.
The Crusaders added another run in the fifth on a RBI sacrifice fly by Tyler Reid (SR/New Orleans, La.) that scored Jonathan Turner (SR/McComb, Miss.) to push the lead to 5-1. Carey added to their lead in the eighth as Turner knocked in the final run of the night with a RBI single to left field.
Starting pitcher Caleb Danzy was phenomenal on the mound for Carey going eight innings scattering seven hits, one unearned run, and striking out six.
At the plate the Crusaders were led by Bayles who went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI. Turner finished 3 for 5 with 1 RBI while Lucas Scott (SR/Lucedale, Miss.) went 2 for 3 and a RBI.
WCU is back in action on Friday as they take on SSAC foe Bethel University. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm at Milton Wheeler Field.