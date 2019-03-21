Concerns raised over D’Iberville casino proposal

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - D’Iberville leaders are taking steps to bring a second casino to the city. Plans to lease city-owned waterfront property to a group of developers is moving forward, but not everybody is happy about it.
Fountain Pier Park in D’Iberville is A.J. Boyce’s favorite spot to walk his dog Biscuit.
“It’s really just a beautiful view right here,” Boyce said.
The view around Fountain Pier could be changing soon. The waterfront spot, just down the road from the Coast’s newest casino, the Scarlet Pearl, and a short walk from the Jackson County line, is being explored as another possible casino site. Boyce would rather not see the change of scenery.
“There are other places you could put a casino, and we already have a lot of casinos out here,” Boyce said.
Next to Fountain Pier, Travis Puckett’s childhood home was washed away during Hurricane Katrina. His family still owns the property.
“On Fountain’s Pier, there used to be shrimp boats lined up there, and when I was a kid, it was a lot of fun,” Puckett said.
D’Iberville agreeing to lease land at Fountain Pier was news to Puckett.
“I’m very surprised,” Puckett said.
The land has sentimental value for Puckett, and it would be hard for him to see it change.
“These oak trees have been here for 300 years, and I hope the casinos would respect that and work around them,” Puckett said.
The two companies looking to bring in the casino would still need to acquire land. Even though Puckett is in the process of building a new pier, he said his family would consider selling and understands why the property would be targeted.
“Money is money, and it would bring a lot of revenue into D’Iberville,” Puckett said.
Despite the ground work being laid to build a new casino in D’Iberville, Puckett knows a lot more will have to happen before it becomes reality.
“It fell through before, and we don’t know if it will fall through this time,” he explained.
The city council is providing a letter of intent to allow the companies to lease Fountain Pier within the next six months as a component of the overall planned project.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.