Climb CDC loses two key grants that help at-risk youth

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Climb CDC has lost a couple of key grants that help keep the decade-long program going. Both grants supported programs that specifically target at-risk 17-24-year-olds by offering culinary skill training and GED completion programs.
“For the past few years, we have administered the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Grant, which was handled by the South Mississippi Planning and Development District. It is offered through a much larger grant provided by the Department of Labor,” said John Whitfield, Climb CDC CEO. “In addition to that, we’ve administered the Youth Bill Grant, which is another Department of Labor grant over the years.”
Whitfield said through that grant, more than three-quarters of those who came through the program earned gainful employment, something he said is crucial right now.
"With all of the killings that have been taking place, the shootings, the dropout rate increasing, the very people that we serve are the young people that fall into that category,” he said
The good news is the cupboard at Climb CDC isn’t bare.
"It does place a strain on the staff and on what we can provide,” he said, “but the beauty of it is we'll have another opportunity to re-apply for these grants."
Whitfield also said Climb CDC will apply for two other grants that would expand their footprint, but those initiatives won’t help the current group of at-risk students.
