Bill for Gulfport sales tax increase passes House with some changes

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - An amended bill regarding Gulfport’s proposed tax increase passed the state House of Representatives Thursday, and some of those changes might be interesting to Gulf Coast residents.
Members of the Gulfport City Council originally voted to ask state lawmakers for permission to propose a two-percent sales tax applied to the city’s food, beverage and hotel industries. The bill now recommends that Gulfport ask voters to approve a three-percent sales tax increase. The tax increase would also no longer affect hotels, according to the amendment.
The city of Gulfport hopes to use the tax increase to fund a new sports complex, which could cost up to $45 million. The previous expansion of the Gulfport Sportsplex was finished last year and cost $8.5 million.
The bill now goes before the Senate. If state lawmakers approve the proposal, Gulfport residents will vote on the tax later this year.
