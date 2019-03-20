Unofficial results for Pascagoula Ward 2 special election announced, runoff coming

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The unofficial results for councilman of Ward 2 in Pascagoula are in.
- Felix " Fe Fe’ Fornett received 114 votes
- Freddy L. Jackson received 24 votes
- Melanie A. Martin received 78 votes
- Joseph B. “Joe” Odom received 49 votes
265 people voted in total.
A runoff between Felix Fornett and Melanie Martin will be April 9th. The winner of the runoff election will serve as councilman of Ward 2, replacing George Wolverton, who passed away in February.
