Two charged with attempted murder after shooting in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two men are facing charges of attempted murder after a man was shot in Hancock County.
Charles Dufrene, 23 of Bogalusa, and Sadi Armstead, 23 of Bayside Park, are accused of entering a home on East Lamar Street Tuesday night and shooting the victim twice.
Authorities say they found the 29-year-old victim while responding to call at 8 p.m about an attempted armed robbery at the house. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.
According to Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the victim did not live at the home and was visiting his wife when the two men entered the house. One of the men was reportedly carrying an assault-style rifle.
The suspects allegedly pointed the gun at the man’s wife and demanded to know where the man was who lived at the home. Deputies were told the victim got in between his wife and the two armed men in an effort to protect her. That’s when one of the suspects allegedly fired two rounds, shooting the victim twice.
Eight children ranging in age from three to 13 were also in the home at the time of the shooting.
Deputies were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle and searched the area. They located the suspects shortly after in the general area where the shooting had taken place. Dufrene and Armstead were taken into custody without incident.
Both Dufrene and Armstead are charged with attempted murder. They are currently being held at Hancock County Detention Center pending an initial appearance.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. There is no update on his condition.
Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and additional information may follow. They are asking anyone with information to contact Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
