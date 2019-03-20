Spring begins at 4:48 PM today. It’ll be beautiful!

Today we wake up to winter with chilly morning temperatures in the 40s for much of coastal Mississippi. It’ll be winter today until the spring equinox at 4:48 PM officially starts the new season. Of course, we’ll expect more nice and beautiful weather today with sunny skies and comfortably dry air. As the seasons change this afternoon, our high temperatures should reach the pleasant upper 60s or perhaps even 70 degrees. A gradual spring warm up is expected for the rest of the week with afternoons in the 70s through the weekend. Our next rain chance arrives around early next week.