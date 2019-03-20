Second casino could be coming to D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - A vote could soon bring a 2nd casino to D’Iberville. According to D’Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave, an additional casino project is under consideration.
The casino became a Tuesday evening when D’Iberville agreed to lease land at Fountain Pier to the D’Iberville Coastal Corporation. That group is headed by former tourism director Steve Richer. His team would like to open a casino resort project east of Scarlet Pearl.
Richer, along with Ron Wellborn, a Texas-based developer, says the city is the perfect location because of its high retail sales, current casino success and access to I-10.
The 2 companies say they have several options to fully fund the project, acquire the necessary properties and develop it. They believe the new addition will expand the customer base for D’Iberville, coastal counties as well as the state by generating jobs, making an economic impact and tax revenue.
The city council is providing a letter of intent to allow the companies to lease Fountain’s Pier within the next 6 months as a component of the overall planned project.
