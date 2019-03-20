Police: Gulfport drug seizure nets cocaine, meth and multiple guns

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is facing multiple charges after a drug raid at his home Monday led investigators to find cocaine, meth, and multiple guns.
Dwan Durrell Parnell, 32, was arrested and is now facing numerous charges. Police said the raid stemmed from a narcotics investigation that resulted in a warrant to search Parnell’s home on East Railroad Street.
According to police, Gulfport Narcotics Unit and the Gulfport Special Weapons and Tactical Unit seized three handguns, an AK47 rifle, methamphetamine, and cocaine powder from the home. Numerous drug paraphernalia indicating that the drugs were being distributed was also seized, said authorities.
Parnell is a repeat offender having previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance. Police said he was also a wanted fugitive through Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Parnell was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute. He was taken to Harrison County Jail where a $90,000 bond was set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.