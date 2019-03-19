Mississippi company awarded $18.2 million contract to manufacture Army, Air Force uniforms

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Mississippi company has been awarded a 18.2 million dollar contract to manufacture uniforms for the Defense Department.
Golden Manufacturing Inc. located in Tishomingo County was awarded the contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to make the uniforms for the Army and the Air Force.
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the news on Tuesday.
“Golden Manufacturing has a well-established record of producing quality uniforms for our servicemen and women," said Senator Hyde-Smith. “This contract will allow it to continue that good work.”
The contract will extend until September of 2021.
