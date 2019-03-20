Gulfport shooting range moves forward after city council vote

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - In a 4-to-3 vote Tuesday night, Gulfport city council approved moving forward to change an ordinance that would allow for gun ranges in two industrial zones of the city.
The city council’s vote comes after an earlier vote this month by the planning commission on the same issue. The vote would allow Dad’s Super Pawn on Highway 49 to build a shooting range behind the store.
Even after the votes were taken and the zoning ordinance was amended, some concerned residents used the city council meeting to say they don’t want a shooting range to be built behind Dad’s Super Pawn.
Interestingly enough, most of the people are not against the idea of having a gun range; they just believe having it near homes and other businesses is not the best option.
“I don’t care about the shooting range," said resident Cody Wilson. "They have lots of property in Gulfport. Put them there or put them near your house.”
Wilson continued: “I’m not against the fact of having a gun range. I just have a problem with it being in the neighborhood. They’ve already approved a place off of Seaway (Road) and everyone in the neighborhood thinks it should go in that direction."
Kevin Riley who owns Dad’s Super Pawn says the range will be safe and soundproof. He also said he thinks it will attract more people to the corridor.
Now that the changes have been approved, Riley will have to go back before the planning commission for approval to break ground on the range. That move is expected to be met with even more controversy.
