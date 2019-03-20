George County DMV closed on Wednesday

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - If you’re planning to get your driver’s license renewed or any other actions that require you to go to the DMV on Wednesday, you’ll need to go somewhere other than the one in Lucedale.
The Department of Public Safety said the driver’s license station will be closed Wednesday due to a personnel shortage. That information was released just after 8:30 a.m. Officials didn’t say whether the site would be open Thursday or not.
The George County DMV is located at 7012 Hwy 198 East in Lucedale.
To find the nearest DMV, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.