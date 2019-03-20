Escatawpa brush fire burns at least 500 acres

BREAKING: Large brush fire in the Escatawpa area. Saracennia to Nutbank, and near Tindle Corp. Call came in around 3p. 500 acres burned so far. 95% contained. No injuries reported. Workers at Tindle and Airgas have been evacuated, as well as all flammable tankers and products removed. 30 first responders and 4 forestry tractor plows fighting the blaze. Escatawpa Fire Dept, Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office and Acadia Ambulance all assisting. Fire officials advise people to remain cautious when in the area. Smoke from the blaze can cause visibility issues when driving.