Escatawpa brush fire burns at least 500 acres

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - At least 500 acres burned in a brush fire in the Escatawpa community Tuesday afternoon and continued to burn into the night. It’s in the area of Saracennia and Nutbank roads and near Tindle Corporation, which houses AirGas.
The call came in around 3 p.m. Crews with Escatawpa Fire Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Ambulance responded. At its peak, 30 firefighters and four Mississippi Forestry Commission tractor plows were fighting the fire.
As of 9:30 p.m., the blaze is 95 percent contained. No injuries have been reported.
Workers with Tindle and AirGas were evacuated, as well as flammable tankers and products removed. Those tankers were allowed back on Tindle property around 9 p.m.
Fire officials are advising people in the area to be cautious. Flames are still visible and smoke from the fire could impact your visibility when driving.
