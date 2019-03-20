Board needs more time to zone Groveland/Deana roads property

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen Tuesday night voted down a recommendation by the Planning Commission to revert a piece of property back to industrial use.
The land at Groveland and Deana roads is at the center of controversy because a developer wants to build an apartment complex there. Neighbors don’t want that.
Last week, commissioners upheld a decision from 2007 that stated the property had to revert back to its original zoning use, which is industrial, if nothing was developed within two years.
The board said another meeting will be held to decide how to zone the property.
