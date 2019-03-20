Board needs more time to zone Groveland/Deana roads property

UPDATE 9:12PM: The Planning Commission tonight recommended the property revert back to I1, industrial use. The Board of Aldermen will vote on that recommendation. More information: https://bit.ly/2EXk9RS PREVIOUS POST: Concerned residents say they’ll attend the Ocean Springs planning commission meeting tonight to discuss a proposed 152-unit apartment complex at the corner of Deana and Groveland. The development includes 18 two and three story buildings, entrances on each road. 6p, City Hall.‬