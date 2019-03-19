Winter says farewell with cool and dry weather

Another cool morning on this final full day of winter. Expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning as you head out. No need for the umbrella as high pressure should keep us dry yet again today and highs should be pleasantly cool in the 60s. Tomorrow will be dry and cool again and will bring the change of the seasons when the spring equinox occurs on Wednesday March 20 at 4:58 PM. Excitingly, we’ll also see March’s Full Worm Moon rise just two hours after that. Pretty rare to have a full moon so close to an equinox. Our weather should be slightly warmer for the second half of the week into the weekend. And then perhaps slightly wetter for Sunday into next Monday.