Volunteers give back by putting hammer to nail during Women Build 2019

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Over the next few weeks, women from across the Coast will give back by putting on the hard hat and grabbing tools. It’s all for Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s 2019 Women Build.
When one hears the sounds of construction, they don’t always expect to see an entire crew of women. But sometimes to get the job done, you need some girl power.
“You’re alongside women. Some you don’t know, some they’re from your team or from your work. So yes, we work together. We get the job done. You make mistakes along the way, but it’s just fun," said Leslie Kelley, Vice President of Business Development at Community Bank.
More than a dozen women from First Federal and Community Banks, including Mississippi’s First Lady Deborah Bryant, didn’t hesitate to grab the power tools and hammers Tuesday, the first day of the Women Build.
And for some, like Cindy King, construction is an entirely new experience.
“I’m doing things that I’ve never done before. But it feels so good to know that I am helping someone get their home back and have a home because that is so important to family," said King.
That’s what really keeps these women going. Nothing is done in vain. From the windows to the walls, hundreds of women over the next 9 weeks will put in hard work to build a house, a house that will soon become a home to a deserving family.
It's part of Habitat's mission to provide affordable housing.
“Home ownership is a very important part of adulthood for a lot of people, and the Habitat program gives that opportunity for some that may not have it," said Habitat’s Volunteer Specialist Angela Singletary.
Next door to the 2019 home is last year’s Women Build home. A family is set to move in once finishing touches are done. It’s a peek at what’s to come.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that one day someone will call what we’re building a home one day. So many experiences, so many great moments will be shared inside those four walls," said Kelley.
It’s an exciting process of building a home while building a bright new future for a Coast family.
Habitat is still looking for volunteers and teams for this year’s Women Build. Those interested in participating, or donating donating toward the $150,000 cost to build this year’s home can contact Angela Singletary by email at asingletary@hfhmgc.org or by phone at 228-243-4780.
