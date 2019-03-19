The sunshine is here to stay

It’s so nice to see the sun today! We’ll remain sunny and mild this afternoon with highs in the 60s. With a clear sky tonight, we’ll be getting chilly. Lows will drop into the 40s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday marks the first day of spring, and we’ll kick off the season with more sun. Highs will reach the upper 60s. The sunshine will stick around Thursday through Saturday, and we’ll be warming up into the low 70s.
A few showers may move in by Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s.
