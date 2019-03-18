OSHA investigating workplace death at Howard Industries Inc.

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a workplace death at Howard Industries in Laurel, according to Michael D’Aquino, with the U.S. Department of Labor. D’Aquino said a worker was killed on Friday, March 15.
Capt. Tommy Cox, with the Laurel Police Department, said officers responded to a call of an industrial accident at the Howard Industries Inc. facility on Pendorff Road just before 4 p.m.
According to family members, 63-year-old Larry Moffett was killed in the accident. Family members said they were told by representatives with Howard Industries that Moffett was killed in a “crush incident” when a piece of equipment fell on him.
Cox called the incident a “tragic accident.”
Family members confirmed to WDAM that Moffett had worked at Howard Industries for 36 years and was two years away from retiring. He was currently a tank regulator and leak tester.
Moffett leaves behind a wife, Sarah, six children, 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Cox said the investigation into Moffett’s death is ongoing.
“We will cooperate with any outside agencies in the investigation,” Cox said.
WDAM has reached out to Howard Industries for comment on the incident. We will update this story when we receive a response.
