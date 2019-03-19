Oak Grove student wins 2019 Mississippi Spelling Bee

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - An Oak Grove Middle School eighth-grade student won the 2019 Mississippi Spelling Bee on Tuesday.
Yolanda Ni clinched the title after correctly spelling “apothecary.” Yolanda will advance to compete in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May.
This was Yolanda’s fourth time competing in the state spelling bee.
The first runner-up was eighth-grader Soyeon Park of Armstrong Middle School.
The spelling bee was broadcast on Mississippi Public Broadcasting television and online. The Mississippi Association of Educators sponsored the event, which was held at the MPB Auditorium in Jackson.
