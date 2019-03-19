Netflix: What’s coming and going in April

(Gray News) - Brie Larson and her “Captain Marvel” co-star Samuel L. Jackson team up again for the Netflix Film “Unicorn Store,” due out in the month of April.
The movie, which is Larson’s feature directorial debut, comes out April 5.
Also among the new offerings is the Kevin Hart standup special "Irresponsible" on April 2, as well as an interactive show starring Bear Grylls on April 10, "You vs. Wild."
Part 2 of the series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" arrives April 5.
All titles and dates are subject to change.
- Human Algorithm
- I'm Obsessed with This
- The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends
- You Can’t Make This Up
- Chambers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 1:
- Ultraman - NETFLIX ANIME
- Across The Line
- All the President's Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Valkyrie
Available April 2:
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 3:
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive - NETFLIX FILM
Available April 5:
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- In The Shadows
- Legacies: Season 1
- Our Planet - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Persona: Collection - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tijuana - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unicorn Store - NETFLIX FILM
Available April 9:
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 10;
- New Girl: Season 7
- You vs. Wild - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 11:
- Black Summer - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 12:
- A Land Imagined - NETFLIX FILM
- Band Aid
- Huge in France - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Perfect Date - NETFLIX FILM
- The Silence - NETFLIX FILM
- Special - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? - NETFLIX FILM
Available April 15:
- Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
- No Good Nick - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The New Romantic
Available April 16:
- Super Monsters Furever Friends - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 18:
- My First First Love - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 19:
- A Fortunate Man - NETFLIX FILM
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher - NETFLIX FILM
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru - NETFLIX ANIME
- Samantha!: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Someone Great - NETFLIX FILM
Available April 20:
- Grass is Greener - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 22:
- Pinky Malinky: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Selection Day - New Episodes - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 23:
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 24:
- Bonding - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 25:
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
- The Ugly Truth
Available April 26:
- The Protector: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Street Food - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Sapphires
- Yankee - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 27:
- American Honey
Available April 28:
- Senora Acero: Season 5
Available April 29:
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
Available April 30:
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Baki: Part 2 - NETFLIX ANIME
- Ingress: The Animation - NETFLIX ANIME
Leaving April 1:
- American Pie
- Billy Madison
- Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- I Love You, Man
- L.A. Confidential
- Live and Let Die
- Luther: Series 1-4
- Octopussy
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
- Seven
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Living Daylights
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Wallander: Series 1-4
- You Only Live Twice
Leaving April 4:
- Raw
Leaving April 7:
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Leaving April 13:
- Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 18:
- Silver Linings Playbook
