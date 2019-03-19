Streets in Long Beach closed as police search for suspects involved in high speed chase

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies in Harrison County are involved in an active pursuit.
Chief Seal said it started as a high speed chase in Harrison County, where Harrison County, Biloxi, Pass Christian as well as other agencies got involved in the pursuit of an RV motorhome.
Major Chris Deback with the Biloxi Police Department said 2 suspects were already in police custody but police were still searching for another suspect.
Major Deback said the motorhome was involved in a crash near the Woolmarket exit in front of an RV home.
Chief Seal said the suspect continued down 28th Street in Long Beach, exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot.
28th Street is currently closed from Beatline Road to Klondyke Road as police search for the suspect. All residents near the scene are being instructed to stay in their homes and lock their doors.,
Chief Seal couldn’t say if police were pursuing one or multiple suspects or if the motorhome was stolen or not.
A Long Beach police car was struck during the chase.
This is a very active investigation. We will update the story as new details become available.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.