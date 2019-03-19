Long Beach suspect involved in high speed chase in Harrison County has been captured

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Andrew Ryan Law, 34, of Vancleave has been arrested and is in police custody.
Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed Law was arrested Tuesday at 2:47 p.m. on 7198 Beatline Road near storage units. Officers found Law in an apartment at the storage unit business
Law is being charged with felony fleeing, burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault on a police officer by Harrison County. Biloxi is charging him with grand larceny and burglary.
It all started on Oak Grove Pl. Monday evening around 6:00 p.m. That’s when Biloxi Police responded to a residential burglary call. Forty-Five minutes later, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspects’ vehicle in their area and tried to pull them over.
From there, the chase began. Heading west on I-10, the red SUV made a turn at the Woolmarket exit and eventually crashed on Shriners Blvd. near Camping World.
Two suspects were taken into custody at I-10 and Shriners. Police say one of them is 33-year-old Divinity Mires of Gulfport. Police also say that’s where the stolen items from the burglary were recovered.
At that point, the third suspect, Andrew Law, was still on the loose. He then allegedly stole an RV and headed west on I-10 for Long Beach.
The chase continued as Long Beach police jumped in to help in the RV pursuit.
"We attempted to halt traffic and put out spike strips,” said Billy Seals, Long Beach Police Chief. “The suspect vehicle turned around in a field and struck our vehicle head on.”
Seals says the officer involved was only slightly injured.
“The chase went on a couple miles down 28th St. then turned north onto Bells Circle,” Seals added.
The RV then shot across a yard onto Bells Circle before eventually crashing just down the street from Precision Paint and Body.
Jason Marshall had just gone back to the shop when he saw the commotion down the street.
“So, by the time I could get the gate open, I see the camper coming around the corner, and by the time the gate was open, the guy ran right past me,” Marshall said as he saw the suspect fleeing police. “The guy literally brushed up against me trying to get to the trailer over there. He has to have known where he was going because it’s all dark back there. I went inside and got a flashlight to wave them down to let them know hey, he went that way.”
Harrison County and Long Beach officers assisted in the arrest.
