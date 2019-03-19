Jackson County industrial trade show is good for business

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It’s a safe assumption that several high dollar business deals are now in the works. That’s because of an event that’s been taking place in Jackson County for the past 30 years. It’s the Industrial Trade Show sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
With the ribbon cutting opening the show, it was time for everyone to take a spin at drumming up new business Tuesday. The show is the place to see and be seen for vendor David Peters.
“We can do a lot of industrial, datacom and majority of anything residential, so we just want to let people know that we’re here on the Coast, right around the corner,” he explained.
Some vendors come from as far away as Atlanta, like Jim Dennee.
“It’s a customer-driven application, so we come down here to help our customers solve their problems,” he said.
While deals aren’t sealed with every conversation, looking ahead is just as important for vendor Kellye Rushton.
“The future connections are very important, and this is a great opportunity to be here, to be with all these other businesses to make those connections,” she said.
Some vendors have only been a here a few times and realize it’s a good move.
“We’re trying to promote better business, and more business, and recruit new people to help in the industry that we work in and show our ourselves that we exist in the community,” said David Vice.
But in the high-tech world that we live in, sometimes the good old-fashioned business card does the trick.
“It’s an old school, as it were, personal approach to make acquaintances and keep a personal relationship maintained," explained vendor Danny Vaughn.
Economic development director George Freeland says the trade show is a way to pump up a solid economic future.
“It’s a great event and a great opportunity for the community to expand our economic multipliers,” he said.
This year’s industrial trade show featured more than 85 vendors, a record number for the event.
