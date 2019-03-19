Injection used in combination chemotherapy recalled, possible copper salt presence

Levoleucovorin injection is indicated for rescue after high-dose Methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma; for diminishing the toxicity and counteracting the effects of impaired Methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdose of folic acid antagonists, says the FDA. It’s also used in combination chemotherapy with 5-fluorouracil in the palliative treatment of patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer.