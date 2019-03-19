Harrison County family safe after home catches fire

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A family of three are safe after flames consumed their Harrison County home Monday.
The fire began around 8:15 p.m. on North White Swan Drive. The family were able to escape the home without injuries after smoke alarms alerted them to the fire.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the home received extensive damage. When first responders arrived at the home, they noticed that the flames had traveled from outside the home into the attic area.
The fire took about 30 minutes to contact with firefighters from Gulfport Fire Department and Harrison County Fire Services working together. Sheriff's deputies and an ambulance from American Medical Response also responded to the call for help.
The fire has been ruled accidental.
