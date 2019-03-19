Gulfport Police officers cleared in deadly shooting

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Harrison County grand jury has cleared the police officers involved in a deadly Gulfport shooting. Marvin Ray McMillian died in March 2018 after a standoff with police.
Investigators said McMillian shot at the officers and they returned fire, killing him. No officers were injured. The grand jury found no criminal conduct on behalf of the officers involved.
At the time of the stand-off, McMillian, 41, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault stemming from a shooting that happened Jan. 15, 2018 on 26th Street. Police say McMillian shot a man in the leg after an ongoing dispute.
Investigators finally located McMillian around 10pm, March 2, 2018, and tried to arrest him. That’s when McMillian barricaded himself inside a home on Cleveland Avenue, refusing to come out. Authorities said Gulfport SWAT officers and negotiator units tried for four hours to end the stand-off peacefully, before McMillian fired the first shots.
