Firefighters working to contain blazing fire as it comes close to gas company in Jackson County

Firefighters working to contain blazing fire as it comes close to gas company in Jackson County
By Annie Johnson | March 19, 2019 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 6:33 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Multiple county and volunteer firefighters are working to contain a fire in the Hurley/Helena area.

Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge confirmed the fire has been blazing for 4 hours now between Nutbank and Saracennia Road. Etheridge says officials are concerned because the fire’s headed towards Air & Gas Specialty Products, which is a gas company.

According to Etheridge, about 50 percent of the fire is contained. The fire is burning in a wooded area, but the cause of it is unknown at this time.

There have been no injuries thus far.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.