Firefighters working to contain blazing fire as it comes close to gas company in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Multiple county and volunteer firefighters are working to contain a fire in the Hurley/Helena area.
Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge confirmed the fire has been blazing for 4 hours now between Nutbank and Saracennia Road. Etheridge says officials are concerned because the fire’s headed towards Air & Gas Specialty Products, which is a gas company.
According to Etheridge, about 50 percent of the fire is contained. The fire is burning in a wooded area, but the cause of it is unknown at this time.
There have been no injuries thus far.
