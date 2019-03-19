A dozen clergy members named in diocese’s abuse list served in South Mississippi

The Diocese of Jackson once encompassed the entire state. In 1977, the state was split into two dioceses: Jackson and Biloxi. The Diocese of Jackson holds the archives from the beginnings of both dioceses and so any case from the Diocese of Biloxi from before 1977 will appear as part of the history of the Diocese of Jackson. The Diocese of Biloxi has released a list of cases from 1977 to the present.