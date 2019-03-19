Controlled burn threatens Harrison County child care center

SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) -Smoke and fire from a controlled burn forced a school to evacuate some students and call 911 after a dangerous situation developed.
The Harrison County Fire Department had to make sure the burn didn’t get out of control.
Images from the security camera at Little People’s Christian Academy on West Wortham Road in Harrison County show how an ordinary morning turned chaotic when fire and smoke from a controlled burn came dangerously close to the playground.
“They were all on the playground and smoke was billowing over the fence. All we could see was smoke. When I climbed up on the playground equipment, I could see flames,” said Center Owner Lori Rolison who immediately called 911.
“We worked very well with the fire department when they got here. We made a plan for evacuation. I called Saucier Elementary, and they gave us permission to take kids to their gym. We got another bus, so we could transport all the kids at one time,” Rolison said.
A private landowner had a permit for the controlled burn, and the wind had driven the smoke towards Little People’s, creating concern. The Harrison County Fire Department arrived on the scene along with AMR.
“They have all these children. They’re responsible. They had a fire at their backdoor. They called 911, we responded and assessed the situation. The wind was on our side and pushed the smoke away from the Little People’s building,” said Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.
It may have been nerve racking, but it turned out to be a good emergency drill for the day care center. Rolison does think area businesses like hers should be notified about a nearby controlled burn.
“My heart was racing just worrying about getting the kids into a safe place. My only concern is I wish I would have been given notice that someone was doing a burn so close to the facility,” Rolison said.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the landowner had all the proper permits, but did agree that area businesses should be told when there is a controlled burn nearby.
