Biloxi City Council approves emergency contract for road work

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A unanimous vote of 7-0 secured the completion of road work on Reynoir Street between Esters and Division Street and on Benachi Avenue between the CSX Railroad and Howard Avenue.
Residents of both areas have been very vocal about the issues with the streets for some time. Willie Rolkosky Jr. has been concerned about his health and the health of the residents that live near him.
“I’m not the only one. There’s several others. I’m pretty sure, that’s got COPD on this road,” said Rolkosky. “That dust gets in there, and it makes me have to get on my breathing machine more, do more medicine than normal. That ain’t good for my health either and a lot of others.”
He said that he and his neighbors have waited long enough for the repairs to be completed.
“In my opinion, as far as the road goes, if they’re going to do something, they need to come on and do it. Get it over with. If they’ve got to tear all this up, tear it up and redo it.”
The Biloxi City Council has been in conversation with the original design engineers, Volkert, Inc. and original contractors, Oscar Renda Contracting, about where the blame lies for the design error. .
According to the resolution presented to the Biloxi City Council, Oscar Renda stopped installing asphalt on Reynoir Street between Esters and Division Street due to the discovery of design errors with the curb elevations. These documents also say that Volkert, Inc. failed to acknowledge any negligence and/or contribute to the cost of corrective work.
The resolution presented to the Biloxi City Council reported that Oscar Renda allegedly caused damage to a building on Benachi Avenue when performing a sewer tie-in. Oscar Renda failed to acknowledge any negligence and or contribute to the cost of corrective work to the building. Lane Construction Company has been contracted to complete this work as well.
The City of Biloxi has agreed to pay Lane Construction $57,724 for the work on Benachi Avenue to be completed in 18 days and $376,214 for the work on Reynoir Street to be completed in 31 days.
